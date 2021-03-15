3 best Free Fire character combinations with Skyler

Skyler is the latest addition to the list of characters in Garena Free Fire. It is based on the Vietnamese music artist, Son Tung M-TP. At present, he can be acquired as a top-up reward.

Players can combine the abilities of more than one character by purchasing skill slots. However, any such combination in Freer Fire can have only one active and three passive skills.

Since Skyler has an active ability, players can pair it with others with passive abilities. This article provides the best character combinations with Skyler.

Skyler character in Free Fire

Skyler in Free Fire

In-game description: Skyler is a CEO and superstar.

Ability: Riptide Rhythm

When the ability is activated, it sends out a sonic wave that destroys five gloo walls within 50m range. When a gloo wall is deployed, it leads to an increase in the HP recovery, starting with 4 points. There is a cooldown of 60 seconds.

Meanwhile, the sonic wave will damage gloo walls within a 100m range at the maximum level. Apart from this, the increase in the HP recovery starts from 9 points. Simultaneously, the cooldown reduces to 40 seconds.

Character combinations with Skyler in Free Fire

#1 - Skyler + Jota + Jai + Moco

Jota in Free Fire

Jota - Sustained Raids

Jai - Raging Reload

Moco - Hacker’s Eye

Jai in Free Fire

This combination works quite well for users with an aggressive playing still, as Jota’s ability, Sustained Raids,. restores 40 HP on every kill with SMGs or Shotguns.

Moco in Free Fire

Simultaneously, Jai’s ability will automatically restore ammunition on every knock that will help players avoid reloading in close-quarters combat. Also, Hacker’s Eye will tag enemies for a specific duration, with the information usable by players as required.

#2 - Skyler + Dasha + Kelly + Hayato

Dasha in Free Fire

Dasha - Partying On

Kelly - Dash

Hayato - Bushido

Kelly in Free Fire

Skyler’s ability can be used well with that of Kelly, Dasha, and Hayato. While Partying On reduces fall damage and recoil by 50% and 10% each, it enables users to spray slightly better.

Hayato in Free Fire

At the same time, Dash will enable players to outrun foes as it buffs their movement speed by 6%. Hayato’s ability will increases armor penetration by 10% with every 10% decrease in the max HP.

#3 - Skyler + Shirou + Joseph + Luqueta

Shirou in Free Fire

Shirou - Damage Delivered

Joseph - Nutty Movement

Luqueta - Hat Trick

Joseph in Free Fire

This combination can work quite well in close-range and mid-range combats when there is extensive usage of the gloo wall.

Skyler’s ability can break through walls, while Damage Delivered tags foes within 80m range. The first shot at the enemy would then deal 100% additional armor penetration.

Luqueta in Free Fire

Simultaneously, Nutty Movement will enable players to outmaneuver foes since it buffs movement speed by 20% on being hit by enemies. Luqueta will increase the max HP by 18 up to 35 points, and players gain HP using gloo walls.

