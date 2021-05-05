3 best Free Fire characters with passive abilities in May 2021

Characters in Garena Free Fire possess special powers that help players during gameplay. These abilities are divided into two types: active and passive.

Generally, characters with active abilities are believed to be more powerful than those with passive abilities. Only nine out of 39 characters in Free Fire have active skills, but all of them are more or less equally strong on the battleground.

This article takes a look at some of the most powerful Free Fire characters with passive abilities in May 2021.

Which are the best Free Fire characters with passive abilities in May 2021?

#1 - Hayato

Hayato in Free Fire

Hayato is an excellent choice for intense and short game modes and matches. He is very popular amongst fans and is specifically sought after in Clash Squad matches.

Hayato has a passive ability called Bushido. The enemy's armor penetration increases by 7.5 percent with every 10% drop in the player's overall HP at the character's base level 1.

When Hayato achieves level 6, his armor penetration improves by 10% for every 10% decrease in total HP.

#2 - Jota

Jota possesses a passive ability known as Sustained Raids. At the base level (level 1), with a five-second cooldown, the ability automatically recovers 25HP on any SMG or Shotgun kill. It also recovers 40 HP with each Shotgun or SMG kill at the maximum level (level 6).

Jota's skills are significantly enhanced when using character level-up cards to maximize them. Also, he is most commonly used in the Clash Squad mode.

#3 - Moco

Moco in Free Fire

Moco has the most unusual passive skillset in Free Fire, known as Hacker's Eye. At level 1, this ability tags enemies for two seconds and shares the information with teammates.

When players level up Moco (level 6) with character fragments, the length of the tag duration increases by five seconds.

Moco is very beneficial during squad ranked games and also in classic matches.

Note: This list is not in any particular order and solely reflects the writer's opinion. Readers' opinions may differ.

