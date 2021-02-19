3 best Free Fire emulators for 2 GB RAM PCs

Free Fire is one of the most played battle royale games on the mobile platform.

Apart from Android and Apple devices, the game can also be played on PCs via emulators. An emulator is a software that allows players to run any mobile game on their PCs.

This article lists some of the best emulators that perform well on 2GB RAM PCs.

Top 3 emulators to play Free Fire on 2GB RAM PCs

#1 SmartGaGa

SmartGaGa is a non-CPU virtualization emulator. It is ideal for players whose CPU does not support virtualization.

This is one of the key reasons why SmartGaGa surpasses other Android emulators in popularity.

Minimum system requirements

Operating system: Windows 10/7/8

CPU: Intel/AMD Dual Core

RAM: 2GB (4GB recommended)

GPU: Graphics card with DirectX 11 support

Hard disk space: 1GB

#2 MEmu

The MEmu emulator is renowned for its ability to run two games concurrently, making it an extremely popular choice in the gaming community.

Minimum system requirements

2 cores x86/x86_64 Processor (Intel or AMD CPU)

WinXP SP3 / Win7 / Win8 / Win10 (Not recommended to run on Server/Enterprise)

Latest Windows DirectX 11 / Graphics driver with OpenGL 2.0

Hardware Virtualization Technology (Intel VT-x/AMD-V) shall be enabled in BIOS

2GB of RAM (4GB for x64 system)

5GB of hard disk free space

#3 LDPlayer

LDPlayer is a secure Android emulator that doesn't contain any commercials. It provides a stunning speed boost when users play Free Fire on their PCs.

Minimum system requirements

Intel or AMD CPU Processor x86 / x86_64

Windows XP XP3 / Win7 / Win8 / Win8.1 / Win10

Windows DirectX 11 / Graphics driver with OpenGL 2.0

Minimum 2GB of system memory (RAM)

Minimum 36GB of free hard disk space

Hardware Virtualization Technology (Intel VT-x/AMD-V) enabled in BIOS

