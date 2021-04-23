3 best Free Fire pets for aggressive gameplay

Garena Free Fire pets are one of the most popular features in the game. They serve as a player's companion on the virtual battleground, and almost all of them have special abilities.

Players can choose any pet of their choice based on their tactical approach in a match. There are many players who tend to play more aggressively and aim for massive kill counts.

This article takes a look at three of the best Free Fire pets for aggressive gameplay.

What are the best pets in Free Fire for aggressive gameplay?

#1 - Detective Panda

Detective Panda in Free Fire.

Detective Panda is a great pet for aggressive gameplay. Players can accumulate kill counts during a match while Detective Panda restores their HP using its ability, Panda's Blessings.

At its base level, Detective Panda restores 4 HP for the player when they kill an enemy. At level 3, the pet restores 10 HP for the player per kill.

#2 - Dreki

Dreki has an ability called Dragon Glare. At its default level, this ability can detect opponents who are using medkits within a 10m radius. The effects last for three seconds.

At pet level 7 and ability level 3, Dragon Glare can detect opponents using medkits within a 30m range. The effects last for five seconds.

Dreki will be incredibly useful for aggressive players as they can use his ability to detect an opponent's location and rush at them to secure kills.

#3 - Falco

Falco has an ability called Skyline Spree. At the base level, this ability increases gliding speed by 15% and diving speed by 25% after the player's parachute opens. The effects apply to the whole team.

At its highest level, Skyline Spree will increase gliding speed by 45% and diving pace by 50%.

This ability is ideal for aggressive players who want to land on a location and get equipped faster than their opponents.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the individual opinion of the writer. The choice of pets is an individual decision, and prioritizing one over the other solely depends on an individual's playing style.

