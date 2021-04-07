3 best Free Fire pets to pair with Chrono for the Factory Challenge

Pets are one of the key elements of Free Fire because of their skills. The game's developers often add new pets with frequent updates, with the most recent addition being Dreki.

The Factory Challenge is a popular custom room challenge that features two players fighting 1v1 (fistfights or melees) with their preferred characters. However, they are also allowed to use any pet of their choice.

It is pretty apparent that all pets have different abilities, and not all work best for every character. This article lists some of the best pets to pair with Chrono, a popular choice for Free Fire's Factory Challenge.

Note: This list is not in any particular order or ranking. This list solely reflects the writer's opinion. The opinions of the readers may vary.

What are the best pets to pair with Chrono for Free Fire's Factory Challenge?

#1 - Detective Panda

Detective Panda possesses the ability Panda's Blessings. At the basic stage, the ability allows Detective Panda to gain 4 HP after defeating the rival. When maxed out at pet level 7, he restores 10 HP for each kill.

Detective Panda is an ideal companion for Chrono in the Factory Challenge. It will help raise his HP with each kill, meaning players will have more HP after each fistfight round.

#2 - Rockie

Rockie is an appreciable pet to have in the Factory Challenge. Its ability, Stay Chill, will go with Chrono's ability quite nicely. It reduces Chrono's configured active ability's cooldown time by 6% at its default stage (pet level 1).

Chrono's active capability cooldown period will be reduced by 15% when he reaches pet level 7. Hence, Chrono can use his ability very often without worrying about the cooldown time.

#3 - Mr. Waggor

Mr. Waggor in Free Fire

Mr. Waggor is a remarkable choice for the Factory Challenge if and only if the custom room rule allows players to use gloo walls. It offers substantial defensive options during fistfights when paired with Chrono.

Mr. Waggor's skill, Smooth Gloo, produces one gloo wall grenade per 120 seconds for players if they have less than one gloo wall grenade. When it is at maximum skill level, the pet will produce one gloo wall grenade every 100 seconds if players have less than two gloo wall grenades.

