3 best Free Fire pets to pair with DJ Alok after the OB27 update

Garena Free Fire has an interesting cast of characters and pets. They are all unique in their abilities.

DJ Alok is one of the most powerful and often used characters in Free Fire. Though after the OB27 update, many characters went through changes in their abilities, it seems like DJ Alok hasn't gone through much of an alteration.

When Alok is partnered with a pet, it boosts and supports Alok's abilities on the ground. They have a major effect on the player's overall gameplay on the field.

This article would go through some of the best pets to combine with DJ Alok after the OB27 update in Free Fire.

Note: This list is not in any particular order and reflects the writer's individual opinion.

Also read: DJ Alok vs. Xayne in Garena Free Fire: Abilities of the two characters compared

What are the best pets to pair with DJ Alok after the OB27 update in Free Fire?

#1 - Rockie

Advertisement

Rockie is a great pet for players with active characters. It's a great pet to pair with DJ Alok. It has the ability called "Stay Chill," which decreases the cooldown time of DJ Alok's active skill by 6% at its default level.

At pet level 7, the active capacity cooldown period is reduced by 15%. As a result, DJ Alok can use his talent more often and with a much shorter cooldown period.

#2 - Detective Panda

DJ Alok has HP-boosting potential, but it recovers HP gradually and steadily. With a single kill, Panda will immediately restore HP. Panda's Blessings is the name given to his skill. When the player eliminates an opponent, he or she gains 4 HP.

When Detective Panda is fully maximized (pet level 3), users can gain 10 HP for any kill.

#3 - Poring

Poring in Free Fire

Advertisement

Poring possesses a unique talent known as Stitch and Patch. Every three seconds, it attaches one helmet and one armor durability. It protects level 1 vests and helmets from damage and increases armor durability.

This pet's strength raises one helmet and shield endurance per second as it maximizes skill level 3. It also helps to keep armor level 3 safe from damage.

Also read: Best Free Fire sensitivity settings for quick headshots in Android devices: Step-by-step guide for beginners