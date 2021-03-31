3 best Free Fire pets to pair with Skyler in ranked matches

Pets in Garena Free Fire are one of the crucial aspects of the gameplay besides the characters. These pets and characters possess certain abilities that help players significantly while engaged in battle.

Skyler is a main character recently added to Free Fire. He is a great persona to play in ranked matches. He has an active ability called Riptide Rhythm, which aids players in destroying gloo walls of opponents and restoring HPs by deploying gloo walls.

This article lists some of the best pets that can be paired with Skyler to get the maximum output from the character during ranked matches in Free Fire.

What are the best pets to pair with Skyler for the ranked matches in Free Fire?

#1 Rockie

Rockie is an amazing pet for players with active characters. It's the perfect option for Skyler in ranked matches. Its skill is called Stay Chill, which can reduce the default cooldown time of Skyler's activated skill by six percent at its basic stage.

When maximized to pet level 7, the active cooldown period of Skyler can be reduced by fifteen percent.

#2 Mr. Waggor

Mr. Waggor in Free Fire

Mr. Waggor is an ideal pet for Skyler because it enhances Skyler's HP restoring ability by providing it with gloo walls. If players are not carrying gloo wall grenades, Mr. Waggor's ability called Smooth Gloo could create a gloo wall grenade at their primary level within every two minutes.

Waggor's maximum skill level 3 can create a gloo wall grenade if gamers have less than two gloo wall grenades.

#3 Detective panda

Detective Panda explores the aggressive side of Skyler as it encourages players to kill enemies. It has a great ability called Panda's Blessings. 4 HP is restored by Panda when the player kills an enemy. If Panda's ability is maximized (skill level 3), 10 HP will be restored to the player whenever the enemies are killed.

Disclaimer: Choosing a pet to pair with a Free Fire character ultimately depends on the player's playing style and priorities. This list only reflects the author's opinion about the generalized way of choosing the best pets.

