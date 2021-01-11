3 best games like Free Fire under 50 MB in 2021

Free Fire is a vibrant battle royale game that is liked by many mobile gamers around the world. Fifty players land on an island and fight to be the last person surviving in the BR matches.

The download size of Free Fire is 706 MB, and many players may not be able to accommodate the game on their device. So, they can try out similar titles like the ones mentioned below.

Best alternatives to Free Fire under 50 MB in 2021

These are three of the best such games for gamers to download from the Google Play Store:

#1 - Sniper Fury: Online 3D FPS & Sniper Shooter Game

Image via A2ZGames (YouTube)

Like Free Fire, this shooter has a good arsenal of weapons ranging from snipers to assault guns, shotguns, and other weapons. There are 32 locations where players can battle enemies.

Players who enjoyed sniping in Free Fire will be thrilled to play this game. Sniper Fury has easy controls and good 3D graphics, which makes gamers play it even more.

Size: 34 MB

Download it from here

#2 - Firing Squad Free War Shoot Fire Battleground

Image via Android-iOS Gameplay4You (YouTube)

This title is also a battle royale game like Free Fire. Like all other games from this genre, players will have the ultimate goal of surviving till the end.

They have to scour the battlefield and pick up the best weapons available to eliminate enemies. Firing Squad is suited for beginners, and players used to these types of games will find it pretty easy.

Size: 35 MB

Download it from here

#3 - N.O.V.A Legacy

Image via Gameloft

The cool, futuristic sci-fi backdrop of N.O.V.A Legacy is often a source of admiration for many mobile gamers. Players can take part in Team Deathmatches in this game, like they did in Free Fire.

From suit cores to weapons, gamers get the chance to upgrade, which makes them even more powerful. They can also use 3D models and skins to customize their marine.

Size: 47 MB

Download it from here

Disclaimer: This list reflects the personal views of the writer. As there are many games available, it is an individual's choice to play one or the other according to his/her preference.

