3 Best Ground Attack Combinations for Town Hall 11 in Clash of Clans

Attacking strategies are vital in Clash of Clans. In Town Hall 11, players that can properly execute different attack strategies are very important, especially in clan warfare. Town Hall 11 bases are difficult to conquer, but with the right attack strategy, players have higher chances of winning. Many experienced gamers have experimented with various attack techniques and have come up with the strongest army compositions for attack.

Since ground forces are the strongest and most abundant, ground attacks are the most significant of all offensive strategies. Players can vary their army depending on their opponent's base, despite the fact that every well-known offensive plan has a pre-defined army.

3 Best Ground Attack Strategies for TH11 in Clash of Clans

3) Mass Miners

Army composition:

42 Miners

2 Wizards

5 Heal Spells

1 Poison Spell

Miners, Siege Barracks and Poison Spells (Clan castle)

Miner troops are the most unique in Clash of Clans since they can dig underground until they get near a building, which allows them to escape defenses. Mass Miner is a feasible attack plan for TH11 that can help players achieve three stars if the enemy's clan castle troops are easy to lure out. Wizards and Witches can be added to help Archer Queen take down the enemy's clan castle troops.

2) BoWiBa

Army composition:

5 Ice Golems

12 Bowlers

9 Witches

1 Wizard

1 Archer

4 Freeze Spells

4 Bat Spells

1 Rage Spell

1 Poison Spell

Ice Golem, Yeti, Bat Spells and Log Launcher (Clan castle)

This is one of the best ground attack strategies for Town Hall 11, and it's much better when players use Bat Spells to take out Inferno Towers. Witches, Bowlers, and Bats attack the defenses, while Ice Golems serve as tanks in BoWiBa. This attack should be used on bases with a single Inferno tower so that Bat Spells can easily destroy them.

1) GoWipe

Army composition:

4 Golems

2 PEKKA

10 Wizards

3 Witches

7 Wall Breakers

4 Rage spells

1 Poison spell

1 Jump spell

Pekka and Giants (Clan castle)

Clash of Clans @ClashofClans Crush your enemies with GoWiPe! Train Golems, Wizards and P.E.K.K.A at 50% off, and win gems when you complete the multiplayer challenges! Crush your enemies with GoWiPe! Train Golems, Wizards and P.E.K.K.A at 50% off, and win gems when you complete the multiplayer challenges! https://t.co/zYuFjhAKQj

GoWipe is a Town Hall 11 3-star technique that is extremely reliable and effective in multiplayer fights and clan war attacks. The three major troops in the offensive strategy are Pekka, Wizard, and Golem. It's one of Clash of Clans' most popular and oldest attacking strategies. Wizards and Pekkas must be deployed to destroy the base's core, while Golems must be deployed as tanks.

