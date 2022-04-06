Top 3 TH11 Air Attack strategies in Clash of Clans

"Clash of Clans," a strategy game owned by Supercell, is a multiplayer battle game in which players must attack bases with various army combinations. Each town hall requires a different troop combination and attacking tactic to get the most stars and loot.

In Town Hall 11, where players commonly participate in clan battles and access Eagle Artillery, players should use different attacking strategies for multiplayer and clan war attacks.

Air attacks are the most successful in Clash of Clans because many ground defenses, such as Mortars, Bomb Towers and Cannons, are ineffective against them.

Three best TH11 Air Attack strategies in Clash of Clans

3) DragLoon

Army composition:

1 Inferno Dragon

10 Dragons

6 Balloons

4 Lightning Spells

2 Earthquake Spells

1 Rage Spell

1 Heal Spell

1 Poison Spell

Balloons, Stone Slammer and Rage Spell (Clan castle)

It is one of the most popular attacking techniques and may be used at any Town Hall level if done correctly. Players must employ either Rage or Freeze Spells to deal with the Inferno Towers and Eagle Artillery. You can also replace Balloons with Minions and Baby Dragons to clear outside buildings and structures.

Players should use Dragons to create a funnel that allows Balloons and Siege Machines to destroy defending structures. Players can deploy troops and spells based on the location of their base and defense.

2) Electro DragLoon

Army composition:

7 Electro Dragons

10 Balloons

3 Rage Spells

5 Freeze Spells

Balloons, Stone Slammer and Rage Spell (Clan castle)

As it can cause chain damage to buildings, the Electro Dragon is the most powerful troop in Clash of Clans. Combining Electro Dragons and Balloons is one of Town Hall 11's best-attacking strategies.

It should be used on bases where structures are close together to take advantage of chain damage. Outside buildings and structures can also be cleared with Dragons and Baby Dragons.

1) Queen Charge LavaLoon

Army composition:

17 Balloons

14 Minions

5 Healers

1 Lava Hound

1 Baby Dragon

3 Wall Breakers

5 Archers

2 Freeze Spells

4 Rage Spells

1 Haste Spell

Balloons, Stone Slammer and Freeze Spells (Clan castle)

This air assault style takes a lot of time to master, but once mastered, it's a solid enough attacking tactic to get three stars in clan wars and multiplayer attacks. This attack strategy requires a high-level Archer Queen, at least level 40.

Players should attempt to clear opposing clan castle troops, as they may damage the Lava Hounds and Balloons. Using Archer Queen and Healers, create a funnel and then use Poison Spell to take out clan castle troops.

