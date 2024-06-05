3 best ground attacking strategies in Clash of Clans

Clash of Clans, one of the top mobile strategy games, involves using army compositions to attack enemy villages and defend yourself by upgrading defenses. Each Town Hall level has different unlocked troops and therefore requires new attacking strategies and army compositions.

Town Hall 8 unlocks two of the most crucial Dark Barrack troops in the game: Valkyrie and Golem. It also unlocks Pekka, one of the best Elixir Barrack ground troops. Players should use these ground troops in different attacking strategies to three-star opponent bases.

In this article, we will explore the best ground attacking strategies for Town Hall 8 in Clash of Clans.

Note: This article is purely subjective and solely reflects the writer’s opinions.

Best ground attacking strategies for Town Hall 8 in Clash of Clans

1) GoWipe

GoWipe is no doubt one of the best ground attacking strategies for any Town Hall level. It works perfectly for Town Hall 8 bases, where crucial defenses like X-Bows and Inferno Towers are missing. This attacking strategy involves using Golems as tanks in the front with some Wizards to clear outside buildings.

Once the outside buildings are cleared, players should create a funnel using Wall Breakers and Barbarian King allowing Pekkas to reach the core of the base. The remaining Wizards are dropped along Pekkas to tackle the enemy hero and clan castle troops. Spells are used on the troops once they reach the core.

Players may change the army composition of GoWipe depending on the base like taking some additional Wizards in place of Pekka. The army composition of Town Hall 8 GoWipe attacking strategy in Clash of Clans is as follows:

Two Golems

Two Pekkas

19 Wizards

Six Wall Breakers

Two Archers

One Rage spell

Two Healing spells

One Poison spell

Pekka (clan castle)

2) GoVaHo

GoVaHo is one of the fastest attack combinations for Town Hall 8 players in Clash of Clans. Players use three of the most crucial dark troops in the game: Golem, Valkyrie, and Hogs. This attacking strategy is pretty simple, where Golems are used as tanks along with Valkyries. Healing spells and Rage spells are used to help these troops clear one side of the base.

From the other side, Hog Riders attack is started along with Healing spells. Since they directly attack defensive buildings, players can clear the base quite fast. Wizards and Poison spells are used to clear the clan castle troops. Hog Riders should only be dropped once the enemy clan castle troops are down.

Players may make changes in the attacking strategy according to the base. Pekka can be used along with GoVa to help the troops reach the core. The army composition of the GoVaHo attacking strategy in Clash of Clans is as follows:

One Golem

Six Valkyries

Six Wizards

10 Hog Riders

Four Wall Breakers

Four Archers

Two Healing spells

One Rage spell

One Poison spell

Hog Riders (clan castle)

3) Mass Hog

This is another easy and fast attacking strategy for Town Hall 8 players, where one of the fastest troops in the game is used. Hog Riders are spammed at the base once the enemy clan castle troops are cleared. They are protected using regular Healing spells.

As explained in the video above by @KennyJoGaming, players must find a way to activate clan castle troops. Once activated, players should take them to one corner of the base using Archers and then use Wizards and Poison spells to clear them.

Once clan castle troops are cleared, all Hog Riders are spammed in groups. They will clear down the defenses and immediately use the Healing spells on spaces that may contain the giant bombs. The army composition of Town Hall 8 Mass Hog attacking strategy in Clash of Clans is as follows:

30 Hog Riders

10 Wizards

10 Archers

Three Healing spells

One Poison spell

Hog Riders (clan castle)

