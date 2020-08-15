Create
3 best guns for headshots in Free Fire

There are a variety of weapons in Free Free which can easily one-shot an enemy (Image Credit: Free Fire)
Rijit Banerjee
ANALYST
Modified 15 Aug 2020, 12:05 IST
Feature
Gunplay is a key aspect of Garena Free Fire and can be one of the biggest deciding factors for match victories.

Players are encouraged to engage in combat only when they are in a favourable position to win. While most professional players are well-acquainted with taking headshots in the game, it could seem like a daunting task for other players, who tend to go for body shots more often.

Landing headshots isn't an easy thing to do in any game. Players will need to invest a lot of time in perfecting their aiming skills before they can become good at headshots.

There are also a number of weapons that, when used correctly, could easily land headshots based on their in-game accuracy.

In this article, we will look at some of the weapons that will enhance your chances of landing a headshot on your enemy in Free Fire.

Top 3 weapons for headshots in Free Fire

#1 M14

The M14 weapon is great for long-range engagements in Garena Free Fire
The M14 is a long-range rifle which has an accuracy of 57. Players can easily pick enemies from a long distance and even land headshots with this gun's impeccable long-range capabilities.

The gun's overall damage output is also impressive and ensures a high damage headshot on the enemy.

#2 GROZA

The Groza weapon is a good weapon to use in medium to long-range combat situations in Garena Free Fire
The Groza is arguably one of the strongest assault rifles in Free Fire. It has an accuracy of 54 and a consistent damage of 61. It is ideal for medium to long-range combat in the game and brings a lot of versatility to the table.

#3 AWM

The AWM is arguably the strongest sniper rifle in Garena Free Fire
This list wouldn't be complete without the mention of the greatest sniper in the game: the AWM. The high damage output, combined with an accuracy of 90, makes the weapon capable of one-shotting an enemy with any level of armour.

The AWM would be a killing machine in your hands once you are well-acquainted with snipers, and you would win many matches in Free Fire with the help of this single weapon.

Published 15 Aug 2020, 12:05 IST
