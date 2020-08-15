Best king names in Garena Free Fire

Garena Free Fire is one of the most famous battle royale games of all time, for both Android and iOS mobile devices. The game is all about survival, and players have the choice to choose any character in the game (given they own these characters in-game) and land on a barren island with them.

These characters have special abilities which can influence matches and give the player an upper hand in certain situations. As a result, this brings a unique twist to the usual format of battle royale games.

After playing the game for a certain amount of time, players might want to change their names in the game and switch to a dominating king-themed name that will strike fear into the minds of enemies. In this article, we will jot down a list of king names that can be used in the game.

Best king names for Garena Free Fire players

#1 ꧁Love✦кιиg✦✞꧂

#2 ꧁༒ ☬★🅚🅘🅝🅖★ ☬༒꧂

#3 ＫＩＮＧ✿

#4 ⇝ᴋɪʟʟᴇʀ κɪɴɢs彡

#5 KING亗IMMORTAL

#6 ꧁༺ᴋɪ፝֟ɴɢ༻꧂

#7 𝓚𝓲𝓷𝓰𝓚𝓲𝓵𝓵𝓮𝓻

#8 ꧁༒♛King ♛༒꧂ HERO

#9 ●▬▬▬▬๑۩WORTHY KING۩๑▬▬▬▬●

#10 [KING]Of ツKINGDOMsツ

#11 ╰‿╯ NOTORIOUS K I N G

#12 ꧁king༒AKBAR ༒꧂

#13 ༒☬👑KING Toast👑☬༒

#14 ♛K I N G Ramen♛

#15 ₭ł₦₲

Users need not worry if they do not like any of the names from the above list. There are numerous websites, like Nickfinder.com, which help the Free Fire players to customise and create new in-game names. These IGNs can contain a variety of special characters to make them appear cool and stylish.

