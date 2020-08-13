Free Fire journal: All you need to know

Free Fire frequently hosts new in-game events which provide fresh content to players, and occasionally give out free in-game cosmetics and characters as well. There is also an in-game feature which many players neglect, but it could be very useful for newer players to help unlock free in-game items. This can be done by completing the pages of the journal.

Also read: Free Fire Solo vs Squad: Pros and cons of being a lone wolf

In this article, we will explain every aspect of the in-game journal and determine ways to unlock all of the free rewards in Free Fire.

Where is the journal option in Free Fire?

The Free Fire journal icon is located at the bottom-right corner of the in-game lobby

The Free Fire journal icon looks like a book with the initials of 'FF' on its cover, which is easy to recognise. After clicking the icon, players should see an in-game journal, which has all the collectibles in the game.

Also read: Fortnite Season 3: Where to collect metal at Hydro 16

However, if gamers don't play often, they will notice that most weapons, collectibles and map locations are not unlocked in the journal. They have to complete the journal in two sections:

1) Discoveries

Advertisement

Discoveries sub-category in the Free Fire journal

Discoveries include exploring in-game map locations, certain events and vehicles. Players should complete visits of all locations in the map to gain a free chest of rewards. Completing each part or page of the journal gives player in-game rewards.

2) Weapon

Weapons sub-category in the Free Fire journal

Weapons are easy to complete, as diversifying the firearms loadout in the game is key to learning and unlocking all guns in the journal. These options range from rifles and SMGs to shotgun and melee weapons. Completing a certain sub-option of a particular weapon page grants the player free in-game rewards.

Here is a look at some rewards which can be unlocked by exploring parts of the map in Garena Free Fire:

Free rewards can be unlocked by visiting all map locations in the Free Fire journal

Also read: 3 best female characters in Free Fire