3 best female characters in Free Fire

Garena Free Fire is a free-to-play battle royale game which has grown in popularity in the last couple of years, with over 500 million downloads on Google Play Store.

The game has a diverse range of characters who possess unique abilities which can be used to get an advantage over your opponents in matches. Choosing the right character for you is, therefore, very important before you begin a match.

In this article, we take a look at three of the best female characters in Free Fire.

Which is the best female character in Garena Free Fire?

#1 A124

A124 is the best female character in Free Fire for aggressive players (Image Credit: Free Fire)

In-game description: A124 is a robot made with modern technology. She has two states of mind: A normal 18-year-old girl mode or battle mode.

Faction: Future Horizons.

Special Ability: Thrill of Battle- Converts part of the EP into HP.

If you are an aggressive player in Free Fire, then A124 is the best match for you. Typically, consuming mushrooms gives you EP which slowly gets added into your health bar. However, with A124, you can instantly convert a part of the consumed EP to HP and make your way into more fights.

Price: A124 can be purchased by paying 499 diamonds in the in-game store.

#2 Laura

Laura is a great character to choose if you are good with snipers in Free Fire (Image Credit: Free Fire)

In-game description: Laura is an outstanding special agent. She has been a talented shooter ever since she was a kid. Laura wants to bring justice to the world.

Faction: Liberation Coalition

Special Ability: Sharp Shooter- Accuracy increased while scoped in.

If you are a player who is good with snipers in Free Fire, then look no further. Laura's accuracy is increased whenever she uses a scoped weapon in the game. Even if you are bad with snipers, she could help you land those crucial shots in the game and gain an advantage over your enemy.

Price: Laura can be purchased by paying 499 diamonds in the in-game store.

#3 Moco

Moco is an ideal character for those who want to gather intel on their enemies in Free Fire (Image credit: Free Fire)

In-game description: Moco, the legend of the Cyber World. Moco is also known as "chat noir" for her skill and intelligence. She can hack into any computer she wants without anyone noticing. After she gets the information she needs, she disappears like a ghost.

Faction: Cibernetica

Special Ability: Hacker's Eye- Tag the enemies that Moco shot for a few seconds.

Moco is incredibly useful to gather intel and information to keep track of your enemies. With her ability, she can reveal an enemy for a few seconds by hitting a shot at them.

Price: Moco can be purchased by paying 499 diamonds in the in-game store.

