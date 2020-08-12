How to register for Free Fire India Championship 2020?

Garena Free Fire has been expanding its esports scene in India, and has now announced the Free Fire India Championship 2020 Fall. Garena is organising the event, and registrations start tomorrow for all the young and talented professional Indian players who want to make a name in the gaming industry.

The developers have clearly stated their intentions and continue to foster young players all over the world. This time, Indian Free Fire pros will have a go at the massive prize pool of ₹50,00,000, and compete with the best players in the country.

If you are a player who is interested in competing in this tournament and showcasing your gaming abilities to a broader audience, then this the perfect opportunity for you. In this article, we will tell you everything you need to know about the upcoming Free Fire India Championship 2020.

Steps for registering for the Free Fire India Championship 2020

Step #1- Players should make sure that their rank is at least on Diamond 1, and that they have reached level 40. Otherwise, he/she will not be eligible for registering in the tournament.

Step #2- When the required guidelines are met, players can see a cup icon on the right side of their in-game home screen. They need to click on this and then choose Free Fire India Championship 2020.

Select Free Fire Championship 2020 to go into the main tournament (Image credit: Free Fire/YT)

Step #3- After that, players need to register and form a team of four players using the squad option in the tournament lobby screen.

Step #4- Once successfully registered, users will receive eight tickets to use during the open qualifier matches at a scheduled time (Remember that after the scheduled time ends, all tickets will become ineffective).

Free Fire India Championship 2020 Fall: Key dates and rules

The FFIC 2020 registrations will start tomorrow (i.e., 13th August 2020) and remain open till 16th August. On the last day, there will be a Free Fire India Championship matchday, where players can play from 16:00 to 21:00 IST.

In-game schedule of Free Fire Indian Championship 2020 Fall

On 24th August, the league qualifiers will start in-game. However, players should keep in mind that these dates are tentative and subject to change. They should always keep an eye on Garena's social media accounts.

Important rules and regulations for the Free Fire Indian Championship 2020 (Image Credit: Free Fire/YT)

Most of these rules are straightforward, and players need to strictly adhere to them during the Free Fire India Championship 2020 to avoid complications.

Here is an official video by Garena listing the details of the tournament in Hindi:

