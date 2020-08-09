5 highest-earning Free Fire players in the world

Garena Free Fire has emerged as one of the best battle royale games in the mobile eSports industry. It has been competing with other popular BR games like PUBG Mobile for the past few years. Despite its competition with other games, the game has managed to make its mark in the eSports industry.

Since its inception in 2017, the game has seen some drastic improvements to its diverse gameplay. Frequent updates have managed to keep the game fresh and engaging for the players.

Free Fire has expanded to newer boundaries since its inception, and the developers have hosted several tournaments across the globe. Some fans often wonder how much do the players who win these tournaments earn. In this article, we enlist some of the highest-earning players of Garena Free Fire.

Top 5 highest-earning players of Garena Free Fire

#1 Carlos 'Fixa' César

'Fixa' playing Garena Free Fire on his device. (Image Credit: FFeSports)

Carlos 'Fixa' César has accumulated over $41,719.19 in his entire Free Fire eSports career, winning the Free Fire World Series 2019 and Free Fire Pro League Brazil Season 3. He is currently the highest-earning Free Fire player in the world with some of his teammates from the team Corinthians.

#2 Samuel 'Level up 007' Lima

Level up 007 aka Samuel Lima is a professional eSports player (Image Credit: TechTudo)

Samuel 'Level up 007' Lima has also been a part of the team Corinthians for a long time. He won Free Fire World Series 2019 and Free Fire Pro League Brazil Season 3 with his teammate 'Fixa' and managed to earn a lot of amount in prize money. He has earned over $41,719.19 by participating in eSports tournaments.

#3 Douglas 'Pires'

Douglas "Pires" is also a member of the team Corinthians. (Image Credit: Corinthians/Twitter)

Douglas 'Pires' is also a part of the Brazilian outfit Corinthians. He won Free Fire World Series 2019 and Free Fire Pro League Brazil Season 3 with his teammates 'Fixa' and 'Level up 007', getting to the same total of $41,719.19 and sharing the top spot with his teammates.

#4 Bruno 'Nobru'

Bruno "Nobru" playing Garena Free Fire with his teammates (Image Credit: Onefootball)

Bruno 'Nobru' is the fourth member of the team Corinthians and earned $40,875.00 by winning the Free Fire World Series 2019. However, he wasn't a part of Free Fire Pro League Brazil Season 3 and thus, is ranked 4th on this list.

#5 Genildo 'Japa' André

Genildo "Japa" André after winning the Free Fire World Series 2019 (Image Credit: SporTV)

Last but certainly not the least, we have Genildo 'Japa' André, who was also a part of the Brazilian team Corinthians. He earned $40,844.19 by winning the Fire World Series 2019 and Free Fire Pro League Brazil Season 3 with his teammates 'Fixa', 'Level up 007' and 'Pires'. However, he wasn't a part of the team when they came 4th in Free Fire Copa América 2020.

[Statistics Source: https://www.esportsearnings.com)

