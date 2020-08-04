Extended Quickdraw Magazine in PUBG Mobile: All you need to know

Gunfights are a crucial aspect of PUBG Mobile as they determine the winners of a match. While players might subsequently think that choosing the right weapons is enough to win a match, that is not the case. There are smaller and far more intricate details in the battle royale game that make a difference in your fights.

PUBG Mobile has many attachments which boost the performance of a weapon in a match. However, learning how to utilise these attachments with the right weapons can be overwhelming for some players.

In this article, we will take a look at one of these attachments, called the Extended Quickdraw Magazine, and analyse which weapons are best suited for it in PUBG Mobile.

Extended Quickdraw Mag in PUBG Mobile

Extended Quickdraw Magazine in PUBG Mobile (Image Credit- PUBG Guide)

The Extended Quickdraw Magazine is an attachment in PUBG Mobile which enhances the reload time(30.00%) and grants extra ammo (10) for weapons that are compatible with it. While they can be used for a variety of weapons in the game, we have divided them by sub-categories below:

#1 AR/DMR/S12K

Extended Quickdraw Magazine in PUBG Mobile for Assault rifles (Image Credit: Zilliongamer)

Most of the assault rifles, designated marksman rifles and shotguns, including the S12K, can use this attachment and get the benefit of having extra ammo and an enhanced reload speed. These last bullets could come in clutch in crunch situations during matches.

Best weapons for Extended QuickDraw Magazine attachment in this category: AKM, AUG A3, SCAR-L, M416 and Mini-14.

#2 Handgun/SMG

Extended QuickDraw Magazine for SMG in PUBG Mobile (Image Credit: Zilliongamer)

Sub-machine guns and pistols can also utilise this attachment as the extra bullets and lower reload time will give you the upper hand in close encounters with enemies.

Best weapons for Extended QuickDraw Magazine attachment in this category: UMP45, Tommy Gun, Vector and P92 pistol.

#3 Sniper Rifles

Extended Quickdraw Magazine for Snipers in PUBG Mobile (Image Credit: Zilliongamer)

Sniper rifles are infamous for their long reload time in the game. However, using the Extended Quickdraw Magazine with these weapons drastically lowers the reload time and adds a few crucial bullets to recover for your missed shots or to take on more enemies in the game.

Best weapons for Extended QuickDraw Magazine attachment in this category: AWM and M24.

