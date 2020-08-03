Free Fire Max 3.0: All you need to know

Free Fire Max 3.0 is the next big step taken by Garena to improve every element of the game that everyone loves! Many gamers have complained about the bad graphics of Free Fire, and how it never even came close to PUBG Mobile.

Times are changing rapidly, as the developers are already working on a revamped version of Free Fire. They have even started testing it in some countries, including Brazil and Indonesia. Moreover, the beta version is out for download, so players who have high-specs on their mobiles can play the beta seamlessly.

In this article, we discuss some fundamental changes that players can expect in the upcoming Max 3.0 game.

What are the changes in Garena Free Fire Max 3.0?

Garena Free Fire Max 3.0 (Image Credit: Garena)

As gamers expected, Free Fire Max 3.0 has the latest update, v1.51.6. The revamped game will see a multitude of changes, and here are some of these in detail:

#1 Refinement to gameplay- The gameplay looks reasonably similar to the existing Free Fire; however, some tuning has been done to weapons and the firing sounds, as they feel more realistic and hold their weight in the game.

#2 New interactive lobby- Unlike the traditional waiting lobbies, Garena has brought in interactive lobbies to this game. These effects feel very different, and immerse the player into the game, which is always a welcome addition.

Garena Free Fire Max 3.0 (Image Credit: Garena)

#3 Less overall lag- Overall, the game feels very smooth and engaging, as substantial adjustments have made the gameplay seamless and smooth.

#4 Big animation changes- This is probably the most significant change that the developers have made in the upcoming Free Fire game to make it look and feel more realistic. There are some big changes to the reloading animations of weapons like AWM. Overall, simple changes, like the running style of players in the game, have been revamped to make it feel more natural. Some more changes in animations, such as eating mushrooms and using the armour repair kit, have also been redone.

Here is a video to see some of the changes in Free Fire Max 3.0

However, do keep in mind that this might just be the tip of the iceberg, and more new changes might be added to Free Fire Max 3.0 during its official release.

