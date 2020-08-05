Garena Free Fire is a famous battle royale game available for Android and iOS devices. Players can also play it on PCs with the help of emulators.

Vehicles play a vital role in BR games, as they provide players with much-needed mobility to escape the danger zones and move to safer places on the map. Large vehicles like the jeep can also serve as a cover in open spaces for and when players get into one on one gunfights with enemies.

Also read: How to download Free Fire exe file for PC

Thus, in this article, we will go over every vehicle in Garena Free Fire and determine which is the best in the game.

List of all cars in Garena Free Fire

#1 Pickup Truck

The pickup truck in Garena Free Fire (Image Credits: Robodroid Gameplays/YT)

The pickup truck is very versatile, with a top speed of 156 km/hr and a minimum capacity of two people. It is a decent choice for players.

Advertisement

#2 Monster Truck

A monster truck in Garena Free Fire (Image Credit: leoNiko/YT)

A monster truck compromises a little on speed. However, it is an excellent choice for uneven terrains on the map. It has a capacity of four people, and can achieve a top speed of 112 km/hr.

Also read: Free Fire: List of all assault rifles in the game

#3 Amphibious Vehicle

An amphibious vehicle in Garena Free Fire (Image Credit: PG gamer/YT)

Amphibious vehicles are unique as they can be used on land and in water, which makes them highly coveted in the game. However, with a capacity of two and a top speed of 100 km/hr, it is the wrong choice when running away from the danger zone.

#4 Sports Car

A sports car in Garena Free Fire (Image Credit: Free Fire)

The sports car is the best vehicle in the game, as it has a top speed of 136 km/hr and a capacity of two people. This vehicle is also very durable and can be used to travel faster and safely during matches.

#5 Jeep

A jeep in Garena Free Fire (Image Credit: Free Fire)

A jeep is a heavy vehicle, meaning it is a safe way of travelling around the map. It can withstand severe damage and also be used as a cover during fights.

Also read: How to get AWM in Free Fire?

NOTE: Players can use the character Misha in Garena Free Fire to get more speed and take less damage while using vehicles. His role synergises very well with all cars in the game.

Also read: Extended Quickdraw Magazine in PUBG Mobile: All you need to know