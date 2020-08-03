How to download Free Fire exe file for PC

Free Fire might be a popular game for Android and iOS devices, but it also works on computers with the help of emulators like Gameloop and BlueStacks.

The game is all about survival, and players land on an island to gather weapons and eliminate each other until only the last one is standing. However, Free Fire is a little more complicated than a traditional BR game as it has a unique character system, where each character has a special passive ability that can provide an advantage during matches.

Gamers will have an enhanced experience while playing this game on PCs, as they can customise the controls and will have a better field of view. Thus, in this article, we will discuss how to download and install the game on PCs.

Step by step guide for downloading and installing Free Fire exe file on PC

Garena Free Fire also works on PCs with the help of an emulator (Image Credit: Gameloop)

Step #1- Players have to visit Filehorse's official website and search for Free Fire for PC. They can also click here to go to the page directly.

Step #2- They then have to click on download, and install the exe file on their computers.

Step #3- After that, they can open the Gameloop installer file and install that.

Step #4- Users must download and then install Garena Free Fire on the emulator.

Step #5- They can then play it on the PC without any problems!

Players make sure that they customise the controls and other utilities carefully on the emulator, as it can drastically improve their performances in the game.

