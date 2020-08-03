How to get AWM in Free Fire?

Snipers can be a game-changing weapon in any video game. Free Fire has a variety of Sniper Rifles like KAR98, AWM and VSS, which can be used as per the playing style of the players. While Snipers are usually categorized as high risk or high reward weapons, their skill ceiling is pretty difficult to reach.

However, with enough practice and dedication, players can develop godly Sniping skills. They'll be able to eliminate enemies even before the enemy spots them.

It is worth noting that most of these Sniper Rifles aren't easy to find and players might have to play several matches before getting their hands onto a Sniper Rifle.

In this article, we discuss the best place to find AWM Sniper Rifle in the game. Your odds of finding the gun in the game will multiply.

How to find AWM Sniper Rifle in Garena Free Fire?

AWM Sniper Rifles aren't available at the usual loot spots on the map. They can be found in Airdrops which spawn randomly at the edge of the safe zone. Thus, to have the best possible odds of finding the AWM Sniper Rifles in your matches, always be on a lookout for drops. The AWM uses the rarest ammo in the game, i.e. Sniper ammo, which can be found in the airdrops as well.

AWM stands out from all the Snipers in Free Fire as it can eliminate enemies just by a single shot. Thus, the gun is a must pick and should be used until the last play zone arrives.

