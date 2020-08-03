How to reset your Free Fire account password

Garena Free Fire is a free-to-play battle royale game that is loved and played by millions of users. From the special character system to the gorgeous cosmetics and pets, this game has it all.

Having said that, many players have complained about the graphics of the game and often compared it to other big battle royale games like PUBG Mobile and COD Mobile. As a result, Garena is currently working on Free Fire Max, which will have an option for high graphics, thereby mitigating the void of bad graphics in the game.

Apart from the graphics, players have faced a series of other issues like accidentally uninstalling the game or unintentionally deleting some crucial in-game files from the mobile phone.

In such cases, players will need their email ID and password to log in to the game and get their old account back. However, not everyone is good at remembering passwords. In this article, we offer a step-by-step guide for players to use when they need to reset their password to get their old Free Fire account back.

Step-by-step guide for resetting your password in Garena Free Fire

Step 1- Visit Garena's official website and navigate your way to the Garena Reset Password section. Alternatively, you can just click here to be redirected to the website.

Step 2- Enter your username or phone number. Finish the captcha and click on the Next button.

Step 3- You will get an email or SMS to directly reset the password of your existing Free Account.

Losing your old Free Fire account could be incredibly frustrating, especially if you have invested real money on in-game cosmetics. Resetting your password is, therefore, an effective way to get your account back and play the game without any problems.

