Free Fire Solo vs. Squad: Pros and Cons of being a lone wolf

Garena Free Fire's ranked mode has resulted in many exemplary solo players coming forward and taking the game's eSports scene to the next level. However, this might not be valid for other lone wolves in the game who are under the false impression that they can eliminate entire squads by themselves.

While winning solo vs. squad matches can be a significant uphill task, it is doable. Some players prefer to play alone rather than with a squad that doesn't cooperate and follows the instructions. However, when a player decides to solo carry a squad match, there are bound to be repercussions.

In this article, we look at some advantages and disadvantages of solo carrying games in Garena Free Fire.

Pros and cons of being a solo player in Garena Free Fire

Free Fire players can play solo squads in the game. (Image Credit: Malavida)

Advantages of playing solo

First, let's look at the advantages of playing solo queue games in Free Fire Squads:

1) Less dependency on teammates: If you are playing solo vs. squads matches, you won't have to rely on your teammates to give you call-outs on the enemy's location or bait you to an enemy. Thus, you will play significantly better and focus on your gameplay more. You don't have to share your loot as well, therefore, giving you a stronghold over the match.

2) Play your best without worrying about teammates: Play with characters like Rafael. His ability, 'Dead-Silent,' can serve as a great tool to get quick stealth kills on enemy squads and can help you reposition in crunch situations as well.

In the absence of teammates, do keep in mind that you cannot take four players at a time unless you have god-like aiming skills. Thus, take them out one by one.

3) Troll or AFK players don't matter: When you are playing solo vs. squads matches, other players don't matter at all, and the only purpose of them is to feed you information. However, players don't get blessed with good teammates in ranked; thus, playing solo is a viable and less toxic way of playing the game.

Playing Solo Squads matches can enhance the skills of the player. (Image Credit: Wallpaper Cave)

Disadvantages of playing solo

Now, let's take a look at the disadvantages of playing solo queue games in Free Fire:

1) No communication: One of the most significant flaws of playing solo vs. squads is that there is no communication with anyone, which is crucial if you want to win games.

2) No synergetic characters: You cannot synergize your abilities with your teammates. Thus, you cannot get the benefits of characters like Alok and his quick heal ability, which has the potential to tip the scales in your favor.

3) No second opinions on your decisions- While deciding to rush on an enemy or to play safe, you need to make the decision in a split second. Also, be ready for the consequences.

