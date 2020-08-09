Free Fire Mods: Are they legal?

Garena Free Fire has managed to garner a lavish fan following over the years. Credits to its unique features and regular updates, it has become one of the most downloaded games on the Google Play Store. Some players also play the game using emulators on their PC.

Apart from its excellent gameplay, the game is also known for its wide variety of cosmetics like weapon skins, character outfits, and more. Some players are really fond of these in-game cosmetics and spend a lot of money on procuring them. However, not all players are privileged enough to spend real money on these items. Thus, they try to get these skins by using mods and altered APKs.

Are Garena Free Fire mod APK files legal?

The use of any type of mods in Free Fire is illegal and considered to be a violation of the terms of service laid down by Garena.

Some players often fall in the trap of false tricks shown in some Youtube videos. In reality, none of these tricks work and can harm the devices on top of that.

Terms of Service of Garena

The terms of service laid down by Garena need to be agreed upon by everyone who wants to play the game.

There can be severe consequences of using Free Fire mods. These modded APKs may be a small virus that can potentially steal your data, or lead to the permanent ban of your account.

As the official servers of the game keep a track of your activities and transactions, fooling them is an impossible task to achieve.

Thus, always make sure to use the official version of these free-to-play video games. If you want to acquire exclusive skins, buy Diamonds from the Google Play Store and support the developers of the game you love.

