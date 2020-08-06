PUBG Mobile Lite mod APK unlimited money: All you need to know

Every player wants to have the cool-looking cosmetics, pets and weapon skins that PUBG Mobile Lite has to offer. These cosmetics look very unique and separate the player from the rest in the game.

In order to buy these awesome cosmetics, players have to spend real money in the game. Typically, free-to-play games like PUBG Mobile Lite rely on these mediums to earn money from their consumers.

However, many players have come across an unlimited money APK file of Free Fire which promises them unlimited in-game money, which can, in turn, be used to buy cosmetics in the game for free.

In this article, we will examine these applications and the repercussions of using them in the game.

Also read: Extended Quickdraw Magazine in PUBG Mobile: All you need to know

What is unlimited money mod APK in PUBG Mobile Lite?

Unlimited money APK is a modified version of the official game client and is made by some third-party company which promises the player access to everything premium in the game for free.

However, this is not possible as the official game has servers which store the data of all the players. Thus, mod APK files like these are not functional and might also turn out to be a virus which could maliciously use personal details from your device.

Advertisement

Are these mod APK files legitimate and legal?

FAQ Section of Tencent

As per the latest guidelines by Tencent Games, 'using any authorized third-party program to log in to the game that results in changing the client file data' could lead to a permanent ban of the player's account.

Thus, players should avoid using these unlimited money mods APK files under any circumstances.

Also read: How to get AWM in Free Fire?

Conclusion

The use of any mod APK file in PUBG Mobile Lite is not recommended as it could lead to the permanent termination of your existing account. Instead, it is better to buy in-game cosmetics with real money and support the developers of the game you love.

Also read: Fortnite: How to complete coral buddies' Enter the Nuclear Age secret challenge