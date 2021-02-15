3 best landing spots in Free Fire's Bermuda map after OB26 update

Free Fire is a fast-paced battle royale title developed and published by Garena for Android and iOS platforms. The game features a total of 3 maps – Bermuda, Kalahari, and Purgatory.

It also offers a remastered version of Bermuda, which was added for a brief period at the beginning of the year.

Drop locations play a significant role in influencing the course of the entire match and the final result.

(Note: The choice of location depends entirely on the player's preference. Some wish to take the riskier route by choosing the hot-drops while others might prefer a safe play.)

3 best landing spots in Bermuda map in Free Fire

#1 - Bimasakti Strip

Bimasakti Strip is undoubtedly one of the most popular drop locations on the map. It is located at the center of the Bermuda map and offers decent loot scattered across various houses.

Players have to be extra cautious at Bimasakti Strip while moving from one house to another as it attracts many users. It is essentially a high return location.

#2 - Cape Town

Cape Town is a relatively safe spot to land on. Players often overlook it because it is situated on the map's corner. Several houses provide firearms and are great for cover if a fight occurs in the early stages of a match. It is a relatively safer landing spot.

#3 - Mars Electric

Mars Electric is a decent starting place if players wish to play safe. The location is on the southernmost part of the map, making it unlikely for many players to drop here.

A vehicle is likely to be available here, making it easier to move around after collecting loot.

The landing location depends on the plane's trajectory. Players have to forgo their preferred location due to it at times.

Disclaimer: The choice of a drop location in Free Fire an individual decision, and prioritizing one over the other solely depends on the playing style of an individual.

