TSG Ritik's Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, and stats in February 2021

Free Fire has seen a meteoric rise across the world. It has become one of the biggest video game titles amongst gamers.

Content creation, streaming, and esports related to the game have witnessed a gradual rise.

TSG Ritik is one of the most popular figures amongst the Indian Free Fire community. He runs the channel "TWO-SIDE GAMERS" alongside TSG Jash, which has over 7.01 million subscribers.

TSG Ritik’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 124975352.

Lifetime stats

TSG Ritik has featured in 10,692 squad matches and has bettered his foes in 10,692 of them, giving him a win percentage of 20.22%. He has accumulated 25,379 kills, holding a K/D ratio of 2.98.

Coming to the duo mode, he has played 2,334 games and has 256 first-place finishes, leading to a win rate of 10.96%. With 4,433 frags, he has a K/D ratio of 2.13.

The content creator has appeared in 858 solo matches and has 53 victories, managing a win ratio of 6.17%. In the process, he has bagged 1,650 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.05.

Ranked stats

In the current ranked season, TSG Ritik has competed in 148 squad games and has a win tally of 26, retaining a win percentage of 17.56%. He has registered 480 kills, ensuring a K/D ratio of 3.93.

He has also participated in two solo matches and four duo games, killing one and 12 enemies in them, respectively.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. This may change as the content creator continues to play more games in Free Fire.

His YouTube channel

As mentioned previously, TSG Ritik creates content related to the quick-paced battle royale title on the popular channel, TWO-SIDE GAMERS, with TSG Jash.

They started posting videos in October 2018 and have grown immensely since. Currently, they have 1,112 videos on their channel and have over 7.01 million views combined.

His social media handles

