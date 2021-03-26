3 best landing spots for rank pushing in squads in Free Fire's Bermuda map

Garena Free Fire offers a rank-tier system that boosts players to strive and ace their gameplay.

As players continue to reach the highest tiers, they need to focus more on survival than kill points. The best option that players can opt for while playing ranked games is to play with friends in a squad. This ensures their chances of survival and offers better support on the battlefield.

Bermuda is one of the most played maps for ranked games. Listed below are the three best locations where players can drop off with a squad while avoiding early fights and getting a decent loot for the rest of the match.

What are the best locations to land with a squad on the Bermuda map of Free Fire?

Note: It is always recommended to land as far as possible from the trajectory of the plane. It is essential to know that the "safe" criteria depend on the flight path. Also, safe places do not have a high amount of loot but a decent amount that's sufficient for surviving.

#1 - Cape Town

Cape Town, located on the island's eastern zone, is one of the largest areas on the Bermuda map. The location is a vast complex with many densely packed buildings and homes.

This spot provides enough loot to appease a squad's loot requirements for the rest of the game.

#2 - Sentosa

Sentosa is situated on the Bermuda map's extreme south-east corner. It is an alienated island that is linked to the main island through a single bridge.

This area consists of many buildings and small apartments with plenty of level 2 and level 3 loots to serve the players' needs.

#3 - Hangar

Hangar in Free Fire

Hangar is located on the extreme western side of the Bermuda map in Free Fire. It is a pretty large area with vast open lands and water bodies nearby, providing players with a fair chance to flee from battles.

This spot has various loot gears for players and is generally not very populated. It's a safe place to land that ensures a sufficient amount of loot for a squad as well as a better position to hold for rank pushing.

