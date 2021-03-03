3 best LMGs (Light Machine Guns) in COD Mobile in 2021

Just like every other battle royale game, the players need to survive till the end to win a game in COD Mobile.

One interesting thing about a battle royale game is the different types of guns. Players can use various guns as per their choices in the battle-royale part of the game.

LMG [Light Machine Guns] is one of them. LMGs are very resourceful weapons and offer great value to players. These guns have high hit damage and an impressive rate of fire.

Best 3 LMGs in COD Mobile:

Currently, there are 5 different LMGs in COD Mobile. But it is sometimes very confusing & difficult to choose the best of them in any situation.

Here are the top 3 SMGs of COD Mobile in 2021.

#1 - RPD

RPD

Damage: 41

Advertisement

Fire Rate: 61

Range: 52

Accuracy: 61

Mobility: 37

Control: 47

Currently, RPD is one of the best Light Machine Guns. It is a fully automatic LMG.

With high damage and high fire rate it can be vulnerable in a combat fight, because it has a comparatively high recoil. But it is easier to control the recoil of this gun while crouching or proning.

The gun is more suitable for medium and long range firefights.

#2 - UL736

UL736

Damage: 40

Fire Rate: 62

Range: 70

Accuracy: 58

Mobility: 51

Control: 65

UL736 is a fully automatic LMG in COD Mobile. This gun is excellent for fire support. With high damage and high fire rate it can cause serious problems to the enemies in a match.

Just like RPD, this also has a high recoil. It is very difficult to control the recoil. One needs a lot of practice to use this gun properly.

However, it has the highest range among all the LMGs. So, it can be used in long range as well.

#3 - M4LMG

Advertisement

M4LMG

Damage: 46

Fire Rate: 63

Range: 64

Accuracy: 61

Mobility: 44

Control: 59

Arguably the best LMG in the game currently. It is also a fully automatic LMG.

It is one of the most balanced guns. With high damage and high fire rate it can cause serious damage to the enemies.

It is also very useful for medium and long range firefights.

Also Read: PUBG Mobile vs COD Mobile: Which game has a greater variety of weapons?

Also Read: COD Mobile Season 2: Everything we know so far