PUBG Mobile vs COD Mobile: Which game has a greater variety of weapons?

PUBG Mobile and COD Mobile are two mega-popular Battle Royale titles in the esports community. Both have the same goal: survive till the end. Both games have gained a tremendous fan base all over the world, and consequently, players sometimes pit the two against each other to see which is better.

Both PUBG Mobile and COD Mobile offer a wide selection of weapon arsenals with different weapon class categories.

This article lists down all the weapon classes of these titles to see which one of them has a greater variety.

COD Mobile or PUBG Mobile: Assessing the firearms

Weapon assortment in PUBG Mobile

Armory in PUBG Mobile

PUBG Mobile has a lot of weapon classes as well as firearms to offer to its players. Given below is the updated list of all the weapon classes and weapons available in PUBG Mobile:

Assault Rifles : PUBG Mobile has weapons like Scar-L, FAMAS, M416, etc., under the AR armory, having a total of 11 ARs.

: PUBG Mobile has weapons like Scar-L, FAMAS, M416, etc., under the AR armory, having a total of 11 ARs. DMRs : The Designated Marksman Rifles category has weapons like MK12, Mini 14, VSS with a total of 7 DMRs.

: The Designated Marksman Rifles category has weapons like MK12, Mini 14, VSS with a total of 7 DMRs. SMGs : UMP, Vector, and P90 are also included under the SMG category, with 7 SMGs being available in the game.

: UMP, Vector, and P90 are also included under the SMG category, with 7 SMGs being available in the game. Sniper Rifles : AWM, M24, and Kar98k are three of the best snipers in the game along with win94 in the list.

: AWM, M24, and Kar98k are three of the best snipers in the game along with win94 in the list. Shotguns : This category includes powerful SGs like S1897, S686, which can exploit the enemy in close combats. It has 5 shotguns included in the game.

: This category includes powerful SGs like S1897, S686, which can exploit the enemy in close combats. It has 5 shotguns included in the game. Pistols, Melees, Throwables, and Others: The Pistol category includes a wide range of selections, including nine guns in the armory. There are Melee weapons l pan, crowbar, machete, and sickle. The throwable section has frag grenade, stun grenade, molotov cocktail, and smoke grenade. It also has a flare gun that can be fired up in the sky to summon special airdrops.

Weapon assortment in COD Mobile

Armory in COD Mobile

Here is the detailed list of all the weapons available in COD Mobile:

Assault : There are a total of 16 ARs present in the armory of COD Mobile. It features popular guns like AK-47, M4, DR-H, etc.

: There are a total of 16 ARs present in the armory of COD Mobile. It features popular guns like AK-47, M4, DR-H, etc. Sniper : There are 7 Snipers in the game, including Arctic .50, Outlaw, Locus, etc. The game also has a marksman rifle called Kilo-Bolt action.

: There are 7 Snipers in the game, including Arctic .50, Outlaw, Locus, etc. The game also has a marksman rifle called Kilo-Bolt action. LMG : There are 5 LMGs or Light Machine Guns present in the game's armory section featuring guns like RPD, Chopper, M4LMG, etc.

: There are 5 LMGs or Light Machine Guns present in the game's armory section featuring guns like RPD, Chopper, M4LMG, etc. SMG: COD Mobile offers a plethora of SMG weapons in the game. Including Fennec, QQ9, Cordite, and AGR 556, there are a total of 13 SMGs available in the game currently.

COD Mobile offers a plethora of SMG weapons in the game. Including Fennec, QQ9, Cordite, and AGR 556, there are a total of 13 SMGs available in the game currently. Shotgun : There are 6 Shotguns present in the game, including popular weapons like Striker, Echo, and BY15.

: There are 6 Shotguns present in the game, including popular weapons like Striker, Echo, and BY15. Melees, Pistols, and Launcher: COD Mobile sees three pistols, two launchers, and three melee items in the game. The very popular .50 GS pistol is also included in the armory section of the game.

COD Mobile sees three pistols, two launchers, and three melee items in the game. The very popular .50 GS pistol is also included in the armory section of the game. Others: The game also has Lethal utilities like Trip mine, Sticky grenade, Concussion grenade, Smoke grenade, etc.

Conclusion

Both COD Mobile and PUBG Mobile have various assortment of weapons and never fail to satisfy their players. To compare them on variety, both of them have a wide range of weapon classes with distinct firearms in each class. On the number count, COD Mobile might be the winner, but PUBG Mobile also has some great guns to offer to its fanbase.

