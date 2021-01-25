While COD Mobile might not be a highly strategic game, players cannot climb ranks by winning battles without a stocked loadout that includes weapons, operator skills, and different perks acquired during the game. An integral part of playing COD Mobile, loadouts are made pre-game.

This article lists the three best loadouts that players can use to succeed in battle and evolve their gameplay.

3 best loadouts in COD Mobile Season 13

The base loadout

Image via Laptrinhx

Primary weapon: M4

Primary weapon attachments: Holographic sight, extended magazines, foregrip, and laser sight.

Secondary weapon: MW11 pistol

Secondary weapon attachments: Extended magazine and suppressor.

Lethal equipment: Sticky/ Frag grenade.

Non-lethal equipment: Flashbang.

Operator Skill: Scythe mini-gun.

Perk 1: Fast Recover.

Perk 2: Vulture.

Perk 3: Dead Silence or Hardline.

Scorestreaks: Predator Missile, UAV, and Care Package.

This loadout offers powerful weapons to use for most scenarios. The M4 assault rifle is a well-balanced weapon. But it can also be substituted with something like a DR-H. Lethal and non-lethal equipment have limited options. But they are more than enough to aid in battle. Perks like Fast Recover and Vulture help players survive longer and take multiple engagements. The extended magazine is perfect for solo gameplay.

The run and gun

Image via gamers

Primary weapon: MSMC/ Fennec.

Primary weapon attachments: Full Metal Jacket, fast mag, foregrip, and stock.

Secondary weapon: Knife.

Secondary weapon attachments: Nil.

Lethal Equipment: Frag grenade.

Non-lethal equipment: Flashbang.

Operator Skill: Purifier.

Perk 1: Agile.

Perk 2: Ghost.

Perk 3: Hardline.

Scorestreaks: UAV, Hunter Killer Drone, and Airdrop.

This is an aggressive loadout that allows players 'run-and-gun' around the map. To get shots on target, players must sprint closer to the opponent. SMGs like MSMC and Fennec are excellent choices for this type of play. Perks like Agile and Ghost will provide players much needed speed and stealth in UAVs.

The advanced loadout

Image via Reddit

Primary weapon: AK47 Assault Rifle

Primary weapon attachments: Full metal jacket, OWC Laser – Tactical, Strike Foregrip, and Stippled Grip Tape.

Secondary weapon: J358 pistol.

Lethal Equipment: Frag grenade.

Non-lethal equipment: Trophy System.

Operator Skill: Scythe mini-gun.

Perk 1: Fast Recover.

Perk 2: Vulture.

Perk 3: Dead Silence.

Scorestreaks: Predator Missile, UAV, and Care Package.

The advanced loadout is slightly tricky because the AK47 does not have the best control compared to other weapons. But this loadout has a great potential to damage the opposition. Full Metal Jacket will destroy enemies, and the perks help the player during battle. Fast Recover and Vulture permits players to survive while Dead Silence allows stealth in COD Mobile.

Disclaimer: This list is based on personal preferences, and what may seem the best to someone could be lower for another person and vice versa.

