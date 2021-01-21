Free Fire has established itself as one of the best battle royale games on the mobile platform. The game is known for its unique characters with special abilities that can determine the outcome of a match.

However, many players cannot enjoy Free Fire due to a lack of device storage space or internet problems. With that in mind, here are three games that take up less storage space and can be played offline.

3 best offline games like Free Fire under 200 MB in 2021

#1 Heroes Strike Offline – MOBA & Battle Royale

Heroes Strike Offline – MOBA & Battle Royale (Image via Pinterest)

Heroes Strike Offline has a mix of MOBA and battle royale elements. Like Free Fire, the characters in this game also have special abilities that give players an advantage in a match.

The battle royale matches last for 4 to 5 minutes and can have up to 12 players.

Heroes Strike Offline has over 5 million downloads on Google Play Store, with a rating of 4.3 stars.

Size: 102 MB

Download the game from here.

#2 Free survival: fire battleground

Free survival: fire battleground (Image via Nice Gamer, YouTube)

Free survival: fire battleground offers one of the best single-player, battle royale experiences on mobile devices. Like most games in the genre, players need to collect supplies and weapons to fight their opponents.

This title has an interesting story mode that players can enjoy offline.

Size: 148 MB

Download the game from here.

#3 Fort survival: offline shooting Battle Royale game

Fort survival: offline shooting Battle Royale game (Image via Google Play)

Mobile battle royale gamers who are into cartoonish characters will surely enjoy Fort Survival.

The game takes up less than 100 MB of storage space and can be downloaded for free.

In this game, players can use powerful cyber weapons that can be found in the shelters and buildings on the battleground.

Size: 59 MB

Download it from here.

Disclaimer: This list reflects the personal views of the writer. As there are many games available, it is an individual's choice to play one or the other according to his/her preference.

