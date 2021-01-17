Free Fire is a popular game belonging to the battle royale genre. The game is appreciated for its simple controls and for portraying unique characters with special abilities.

Free Fire takes up over 700 MB of storage space and cannot be played offline. Players looking for offline Android games like Free Fire that useless than 50 MB space can try out the following.

3 best offline games like Free Fire under 50 MB on Play Store in 2021

#1 - Shooting Squad Battle – Free Offline Shooting Game

Image via Google Play

With the World War as the backdrop, this shooting game offers a realistic battle environment. Like Free Fire, this title has a good collection of weapons that players can use to defeat enemies.

With every level crossed by the player, they will be a part of exciting combat missions. The Deathmatch mode can opted by players looking for a thrilling game mode.

Size: 47 MB

Download it from here.

#2 - Firing Squad Free War Shoot Fire Battleground

Image via Android-iOS Gameplay4You (YouTube)

Free Fire players are bound to find this title easy. Since this is a battle-royale game, players have the ultimate goal of being the last person standing.

Players who like sniping will surely enjoy this game, which has to be played from the first-person perspective. The game is compatible with low-end Android devices and can be downloaded for free.

Size: 35 MB

Download it from here.

3 - Grand Pixel Royale Battlegrounds Mobile Battle 3D

Image via HGames-ArtWorks (YouTube)

This battle-royale title features block-like characters like Minecraft. The game has a rating of 4 stars on the Google Play Store and consists of a good arsenal of weapons ranging from sniper guns to pistols.

Players can use vehicles to travel around the map like they do in Free Fire. There are multiple strike characters, and players can pick out any one of them.

Size: 34 MB

Download it from here.

Disclaimer: This list reflects the personal views of the writer. As there are many games available, it is an individual's choice to play one or the other according to his/her preference.

