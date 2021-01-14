Free Fire is a battle-royale title which features characters with unique abilities. Players can dress up these characters by using the skins and accessories provided by the game.

Free Fire takes up over 700 MB of storage space; so, players who do not have the required space on their devices tend to suffer. Here are some games like Free Fire whose download size is under 100 MB.

5 best games like Free Fire under 100 MB in 2021

These are five of the best games like Free Fire under 100 MB:

1. Battle Royale 3D: Warrior63

Image via perezzdb channel (YouTube)

This battle-royale title features a map which has an area of 4 km * 4 km. The map covers multiple terrains like mountains, seas, and more.

Like Free Fire, this title also offers players various weapons that they can pick up while looting. One Battle Royale 3D match lasts for about 15 minutes.

Size: 99 MB

Download it from here.

2. PVP Shooting Battle 2020 Online and Offline game.

Image via Typical Gameplay (YouTube)

The PVP Battle Royale game mode of this title will surely remind players of Free Fire. If players want to play this game offline, they can choose from more than 20 offline missions to complete.

The 3D graphics and intuitive touch controls make the game even more enjoyable. Players can also connect with their friends if they opt for the Online Multiplayer mode.

Size: 91 MB

Download it from here.

3. Gun War: Shooting Games

Image via Android Gamer (YouTube)

This title is all about shooting enemies, and Free Fire players will enjoy the 6 special game types offered by the title. The game has over 50 types of weapons that players can use to kill their enemies.

Players will also be thrilled to find out that there are 124 shooter tasks in this title. This title can be played offline and has over 10 million downloads on the Google Play Store.

Size: 62 MB

Download it from here.

4. Battle Royale: FPS Shooter

Image via Arlex / Videojuegos Android (YouTube)

The cartoonish characters of this battle-royale title will surely remind players of Free Fire. The title has a collection of over 30 different types of weapons.

Players will have to loot the various shelters for supplies and weapons as soon as they land, like they do in other games of similar genre. They will also have to deal with a shrinking safe zone.

Size: 75 MB

Download it from here.

5. N.O.V.A Legacy

Image via Gameloft

Like Free Fire, this title also features Team Deathmatches that players can be a part of. Players can also take part in the Story Mode if they want to enjoy the game offline.

Players enjoy the futuristic sci-fi backdrop and cool characters offered by the title. They can also upgrade their suit cores and weapons to make them more powerful.

Size: 47 MB

Download it from here.

