Free Fire is one of the famous battle-royale games to feature a pool of unique characters. Players can pick any character that can take participate in matches offered by the title.

The download size of Free Fire is 700 MB (approximately). The game requires a mid-to-high device to run. If players have low-end devices, they can opt for any of the games below.

5 best games like Free Fire for low-end phones in 2021

These are five of the best games like Free Fire compatible with low-end phones:

1. Battlefield Royale – The One

This battle-royale game revolves around shooting and survival. The matches last for about 15 to 20 minutes, and a maximum of 60 players can join in one battle-royale match.

Like Free Fire, this title also offers over 50 heroic characters that players can choose. The game has a vibrant backdrop and cool weapons that players can use to defeat enemies.

2. Battlelands Royale

This game features fun cartoonish characters and successfully brings humor to the battle-royale genre. Players have to scour the battlefield for weapons and supplies like they do in Free Fire.

The matches last for a fixed time. Each match can accommodate up to 12 players. This title has over 10 million downloads on the Google Play Store.

3. ScarFall – The Royale Combat

ScarFall is one of the best battle-royale games which is compatible with low-end devices. The game has easy controls and can be played without an internet connection.

Like Free Fire, various vehicles are scattered around the battlefield that players can use for traveling. Whether it is Team Deathmatch or Solo Deathmatch, players will have fun being a part of the FPS battle.

4. Battle Royale – FPS Shooter

Like Free Fire, this battle-royale game is all about survival and shooting. Battle Royale: FPS Shooter gives its players access to over 30 different weapons for fighting their enemies.

Players can buy different skins and accessories to dress up their characters in the title. The game also comes with the feature of auto-shooting,g which is good news for the beginners.

5. Heroes Strike Offline – MOBA & Battle Royale

This game is even more exciting than the other titles on the list as it successfully incorporates both MOBA and battle-royale elements. The only catch is that a match can have only 12 players in total.

The characters in this title are somewhat like the Free Fire characters as they have a special ability. Players will surely have fun exploring various arenas, modes, etc.

Disclaimer: This list reflects the personal views of the writer. As there are many games available, it is an individual's choice to play one or the other according to his/her preference

