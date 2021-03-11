3 best pets in Free Fire as of March 2021

The concept of pets in Free Fire is one of the most unique and intriguing elements of the battle royale title. These creatures don't just follow the players around the map as their companion, but some also aid the users on the battleground.

The game features a massive collection of pets, and except Kitty and Mechanical Pup, each pet boasts an exceptional skill.

The choice of pet is entirely subjective and depends on the player's preference. Having said that, here is a list of the best pets available in Garena Free Fire.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the writer’s opinions; what may seem right to one person may not be so to another.

Also Read: AS Gaming's Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, stats and subscribers in March 2021

Best pet in Free Fire

#1 Ottero

Ottero pet in Free Fire

In-game description: "Sleeps with its headphones on, a musically talented otter."

Advertisement

Skill: Double Blubber

Upon using a Treatment Gun or Med Kit to replenish health, players equipped with this pet will also recover a certain amount of EP, which equals to 35% of the HP restored.

This ability is further increased with rise in the pet’s level, and at the highest level, 65% of HP replenished is regained as EP.

#2 Falco

Falco Pet in Free Fire

In-game description: "When it spreads its wings, and soars, sky and land merge at the horizon."

Skill: Skyline Spree

This skill increases the gliding speed while skydiving by 15%. The diving speed after opening the parachute is buffed by 25%, while these enhancements are also applied to the entire team.

This speed is buffed by 45% and 50% respectively at the maximum pet level.

Also Read: SK Sabir Boss vs Arrow AK (Arrow Gaming): Who has better stats in Free Fire?

#3 Mr. Waggor

Mr Waggor pet in Free Fire

In-game description: "Once a guinea pig in the lab, Mr Waggor was brought home as a pet due to his cuteness. That led to his great escape and subsequent wandering life."

Skill: Smooth Gloo

Advertisement

At the base level, Mr Waggor's skill can produce one Gloo Wall grenade every 120 seconds when the player has no Gloo Wall.

With the increase in level, the skill gets enhanced, and at the maximum, Mr Waggor can produce one Gloo Wall grenade every 100 seconds, when players have less than two Gloo Wall grenades.

Also Read: SK Sabir Boss vs Arrow AK (Arrow Gaming): Who has better stats in Garena Free Fire?