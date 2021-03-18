3 best pets to pair with Jai in Free Fire's ranked mode

Pets and characters are inseparable aspects of Free Fire. These are the most popular features which attract players.

Pets and characters possess unique abilities to dispense on the ground. Pets complement and enhance the ability dispensed by the characters. Players get the best result when a pet and the character's abilities are used together on the ground.

Jai is one of the most popular characters in Free Fire and pairs well with pets. He has a great "Raging Reload" ability that is augmented by the use of powerful pets. This article will list some of the best pets to pair with Jai for the ranked mode.

Note: This list is not in any particular order or ranking.

What are the three best pets to pair with Jai for Free Fire's ranked mode?

#1 - Mr. Waggor

Mr. Waggoner in Free Fire

Mr. Waggor 's ability, Smooth Gloo, can create a gloo wall grenade at its primary level every two minutes in case players don't have gloo wall grenades.

At its maximum to skill level 3, Mr. Waggor can create a gloo wall grenade if gamers have less than two gloo wall grenades. Waggor can offer Jai extra protection when the player does not have any gloo walls left with them.

#2 - Detective Panda

Detective Panda has a potent ability called Panda's Blessings.

It replenishes 4 HP once the player kills an opponent. When Detective Panda is maximized to its highest potential (pet level 3), 10 HP will be gained every time users get a kill.

Jai's Raging reload ability can complement Panda's ability as when the killing spree increases, HP will be restored automatically.

#3 - Spirit Fox

Spirit Fox has an impressive ability called Well Fed. It can restore an extra 4 HPat the default level when the player uses a health pack.

When maximized to pet level 7 and skill level 3, Spirit Fox can restore an extra 10 HP when players are using a health pack. It provides the necessary boost in HP for Jai's aggressive ability.

Disclaimer: Choosing a pet to pair with a Free Fire character ultimately depends on the player's playing style and priorities. This list only reflects the author's opinion about the generalized way of choosing the best pets.

