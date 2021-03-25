3 best pets to pair with Skyler in Free Fire's Clash Squad mode

Pets are one of the best assets in Free Fire that amp up primary characters when using their abilities on the virtual battleground.

The most recent addition to the character segment of Free Fire is Skyler. He is one of the most powerful characters in the game with active skills. However, a little support on the battleground will be pretty beneficial for him.

Listed below are some of the best pets that can be paired with Skyler in the Clash Squad mode, an extremely intense arcade game mode of Free Fire.

Note: This list is not in any particular order or ranking and solely reflects the writer's views.

What are the best pets to pair with Skyler in Free Fire's Clash Squad mode?

#1 - Rockie

Rockie's ability is "Stay Chill." In its default mode, it reduces the cooldown time of enabled active skills by 6%. Once pet level 7 is reached, the active capability cooldown time is reduced by 15%.

This is a very powerful skill, as Skyler's active abilities get a shorter cooldown in the Clash Squad mode, thus enabling him to use them more often.

#2 - Mr. Waggor

Mr. Waggor in Free Fire

Mr. Waggor has an ability called "Smooth Gloo." If players do not have a Gloo Wall grenade, Mr. Waggor will deliver one every 120 seconds.

The skill improves as the level rises. And Mr. Waggor will create 1 Gloo Wall grenade per 100 seconds when players have less than two of them at pet level 7 (ability level 3).

Skyler's strength lies in deploying Gloo Walls and restoring HPs. Hence, using Waggor's ability, Skyler will never run out of Gloo Walls, allowing him to restore HPs more often.

#3 - Detective Panda

Detective Panda has a special ability called "Panda's Blessings." At its initial stage, the ability allows Detective Panda to recover 4 HP after killing an opponent. When Panda is maxed out, he recovers 10 HP with each kill.

This allows Skyler to restore more HPs while killing opponents using his aggressive Gloo Wall-breaking abilities.

