Rust is a popular survival video game that can be played with friends. Players need to gather resources and hunt for food, along with fighting wild animals and hostile people.

Roblox is a gaming platform which offers a wide variety of games. Users can also create their own games on the platform for others to enjoy. Gamers should explore the following three options if they loved playing Rust and are looking for more such Roblox games.

3 best Roblox games like Rust

1. Natural Disaster Survival

As the name suggests, players will have to survive the natural disasters that come their way. Few of the survival strategies in this title will surely remind players of Rust.

Natural Disaster Survival is one of the oldest Roblox games. There are 16 maps offered by the title. A random map is given when it starts, and players get 20 seconds to prepare for the upcoming disaster.

2. Cenozoic Survival

The backdrop of the game will definitely remind players of Rust. Instead of playing as a person, players can travel back to the Cenozoic era and step into animals' shoes to enjoy the game of survival.

Players can defend their villages from enemies, and explore the world, offered by the title. Players also need to look out for their hunger and thirst to stay alive in Cenozoic Survival.

3. Survival Island

Like Rust, players need to have food and drink water to pull through, in this title. Players need to survive in a hostile island which can be hit by a natural disaster or be attacked by enemies.

The game allows players to earn gold by doing simple tasks like defeating skeletons, exploring the ocean, etc. Players can then use this gold to buy treehouses, pay off their dues, and many more.

Disclaimer: This list reflects the personal views of the writer. As there are many games available, it is an individual's choice to play one or the other according to his/her preference.

