3 most safest landing spots in Free Fire's Purgatory map for rank-pushing

Free Fire has a prevalent rank-tier system, and players often like to ace the tiers to display their credibility in the game. Pushing ranks in Free Fire is not very easy, which is why it is one of the most interesting aspects of the game.

Purgatory is one of the most popular Battle Royale maps among the three in Free Fire. The map consists of several locations that are connected, and players turn to Purgatory to push their rank to score better rank points.

This article lists the three safest spots in the Purgatory map of Free Fire to survive till the end and push ranks.

3 most secured spots to land on Free Fire's Purgatory map

Note: Before listing the locations, it is important to know that the "Safe" criteria depends on the map's flight path. Also, safe places do not have a high amount of loot but a decent amount that is sufficient enough for surviving in the game.

These locations are listed based on the generalized path of the flight. Here are some of the safest locations to land in on the Purgatory map:

#1 - Mt. Villa

Mt. Villa in Purgatory (Image via Free Fire)

Mt. Villa probably has the lowest loot options on the map but is very safe to land. The place is situated on the far south-west side of the map and has very few buildings and homes.

The location will not provide enough loot for the entire team and will only suffice for one or two players. They can also explore nearby areas to find the rest of the loot.

#2 - Campsite

Campsite in Purgatory (Image via Free Fire)

Campsite is one of the best spots to land safely and avoid early fights, as it is not usually an early fight location. One of the reasons why it is not so popular may be because of the low amount of loot that it offers.

The location offers 8-10 small buildings that can barely provide enough loot for a squad.

#3 Fire Brigade

Fire Brigade in Purgatory (Image via Free Fire)

Fire Brigade is located at the extreme south of the Purgatory map and is seldom crowded. Not many players land here. However, players may land on locations beside Fire Brigade, i.e., on Central and Lumber Mill. Hence, the safety of the players is not guaranteed for long.