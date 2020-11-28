3 best Shotguns in COD Mobile as of November 2020

Call Of Duty: Mobile, popularly known as COD Mobile, has been one of the best mobile games in the battle royale genre since its inception in October 2019. Like all other BR titles, it shares a similar idea of surviving till the end.

Since it is a shooter game, every individual has their preferences when it comes to choosing an assault rifle, sniper rifle, or SMG. If players aim to upgrade or boost their aggressive gameplay skills in COD Mobile in either Team Deathmatch or the Battle Royale mode, shotguns are the best bet.

Shotguns wreak havoc in close-quarter combats. They are capable of knocking down enemies with a single blow.

This article lists the three best shotguns in COD Mobile as of November 2020.

Top 3 Shotguns in COD Mobile

There are a total of six shotguns present in COD Mobile, and all of them are pretty powerful while exploiting an enemy in close range. This article ranks the top three shotguns in COD Mobile based on all the aspects of their gunsmith capability.

#1- KRM 262

KRM 262 in COD Mobile

The KRM 262 became available in the game with the season 3 update and has been a beast since then. It has the most accuracy and mobility of 51 and 73 with a greatly optimized control of 42.

The weapon also dispenses great damage of 98, which almost makes it a one-shot kill gun. This weapon is the best choice for its great balance between accuracy, mobility, and damage.

#2- BY15

BY15 in COD Mobile

Though shotguns and range don't come at par in any Battle Royale game, BY15 provides a maximum range of 40 in COD Mobile. It also has impressive damage of 98, an accuracy of 48, and mobility of 71.

This weapon also offers a one-shot kill in close quarters, allowing a great ADS control of 42.

#3- HS0405

HS0405 in COD Mobile

HS0405 is a great weapon to knock down or kill enemies in close range. It offers a maximum damage of 100 in the shotgun category of COD Mobile. The weapon has an accuracy of 45 and a balanced control of 42. It also has a pretty good range of 37.

The only drawback of this weapon is its ammo capacity and the time of reload. The shotgun holds 7 SG ammo and takes a minimum of two seconds to settle the aim after each shot, and requires eight seconds of reloading time.

Disclaimer: What may seem to be a good weapon for one person may not be for others. Several other shotguns are available in the game, and depending on the preference of players, they may like them more.