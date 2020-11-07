3 best SMGs in COD Mobile as of November 2020

COD Mobile provides players with a variety of weapons. In this game, they are divided into various classes like SMGs, ARs, Shotguns, and more. SMGs are one of the most used categories in the game. Due to their high fire-rate, they are the perfect choice for engaging in close-range combat.

The choice between guns is entirely subjective and depends on the playing style of users. However, some gamers still look for the best SMGs in this game. This article lists out the most potent SMGs in COD Mobile this month.

COD Mobile: Three best SMGs in November 2020

#1 GKS

The GKS in COD Mobile

The GKS is currently considered the best SMG in this game. It has the highest control and excellent accuracy, making it a perfect choice to engage in close to mid-range encounters. But the gun has a lower fire rate than most other guns of its category.

Here are the stats of the GKS:

Damage: 43

Accuracy: 62

Range: 50

Fire Rate: 60

Mobility: 72

Control: 59

Loadout tips can be seen in the video below:

#2 RUS-79U

The RUS-79U in COD Mobile

The RUS-79U has been one of the most-used guns since the first season of COD Mobile. It is one of the most balanced SMGs in this title and can shred foes in close-range combats due to its high fire-rate, mobility, and decent damage.

Following are the stats of the RUS-79U:

Damage: 43

Accuracy: 51

Range: 44

Fire Rate: 77

Mobility: 73

Control: 50

Loadout tips can be seen in the video below:

#3 QQ9

The QQ9 in COD Mobile

The QQ9 is the last weapon on this list of best SMGs. It is dubbed the 'close-range killer' by many users due to its brilliant fire rate and mobility. With the right attachments, players can easily make this weapon a beast.

Here are the stats of the QQ9:

Damage: 40

Accuracy: 38

Range: 46

Fire Rate: 83

Mobility: 81

Control: 39

Loadout tips can be seen in the video below:

However, some players might prefer using the Pharo, Fennec, or MSMC over the QQ9 due to their incredible fire rate.

(All the stats and images taken are from the loadout section of COD Mobile)

Note: This article reflects the writer's opinions, and choosing the best weapon ultimately depends on the player's personal preference.

