How to get free CP in COD Mobile in November 2020

CP is one of the premium in-game currencies of COD Mobile and can be used to purchase a variety of items, including the Battle Pass, skins, crates and more.

However, CP isn’t available for free as players have to spend real money to obtain them. Since this is not a feasible option for everyone, many players often look for alternative ways to get CP for free in COD Mobile.

This article lists three legitimate means by which you can obtain CP for free in COD Mobile.

COD Mobile: How to get free CP in November 2020

#1 Google Opinion Rewards

Google Opinion Rewards

Google Opinion Rewards is one of the most trusted apps in the world and has over 50 million downloads on the Play Store.

In this app, players have to complete short and simple surveys to get Google Play Credits, which they can use to directly purchase CP in COD Mobile.

However, the credits that players receive vary from survey to survey.

#2 GPT Websites

Swagbucks - One such GPT website

There are several GPT (Get-paid-to) websites that the players can use to get CP in COD Mobile. In these websites, players have to complete tasks, like surveys, quizzes and more, to obtain rewards. However, it is important to note that the pay-out differs in each region.

Some of the most popular GPT websites are Swagbucks, GrabPoints and YSense.

#3 GPT Apps

Poll Pay (GPT app)

GPT apps function in the same way as GPT websites. The only difference between the two is the medium. Players have to complete tasks, like watching videos and downloading apps, to get gift cards. If the gift cards aren’t available for your country, you can cash out in the form of PayPal cash.

Easy Rewards and Poll Pay are two of the most trusted GPT apps.

It is important to note that players should never use illicit mods like Unlimited CP mod as they are illegal. Any player who is found guilty of using such tools will be punished with a permanent ban on their COD Mobile account.

