3 best sniper rifles in COD Mobile Season 13

Recently, Activision dropped the Season 13 update of COD Mobile.

The update was around 1 GB, featuring the theme of "Winter War." Many new in-game modes have been added according to the theme and can be found in the Featured section. However, not many options were added in the Gunsmith section.

One of the most appreciated features of a battle royale title is the availability of guns. When it comes to lethal weapons over long-range, no other firearm category can compete with sniper rifles. The same goes for COD Mobile.

There are plenty of snipers available in the Gunsmith section of COD Mobile, and players often get confused about which gun is the best.

Three most lethal snipers in Season 13 of COD Mobile

There are seven sniper rifles in the game, and this article lists the best three from them.

#1 - NA-45

NA-45 in COD Mobile

The NA-45 is the best sniper in the whole armory of COD Mobile. Thanks to its statistics, it is a monstrosity with superb damage and high control stats. The weapon has a damage of 93, fire rate of 45, accuracy of 70, range of 95, and excellent control of 70.

This firearm has the maximum stats among all snipers and is undoubtedly the best available in COD Mobile.

#2 - Locus

Locus in COD Mobile

Doubtlessly, the Locus comes second in this list as it deals a severe damage of 84 and has the same accuracy and control as the NA-45, i.e., 70 each. This Locus also has excellent mobility and ADS speed of 51, with an impressive damage range of 90.

This gun is great to use and proves lethal and viable during long-range combats.

#3 - Arctic .50

Arctic .50 in COD Mobile

Arctic .50 makes it to the third position in this list only because it has multiple backs draws compared to the other snipers mentioned here. Still, it is better than the rest of the snipers available in the game.

This weapon deals decent damage of 83 and has an accuracy of 62. It also provides an impressive range of 90 and a control of 68.

The only drawbacks are the mobility (45) and fire rate (31). Though it is pretty low on weapon stats compared to the other two snipers on this list, it can significantly help players land some accurate headshots.

