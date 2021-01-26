FAU-G: Fearless and United Guards is an Indian war game that revolves around shooting enemies. The game is set in the chilly northern border of India.

After much anticipation, FAU-G was finally released today. The list below will help gamers who want to play other games like FAU-G.

3 best story mode games like FAU-G

1. World War Polygon: WW2 shooter

Image via Android Minutes - New Android Games every day (YouTube)

This title follows the story of World War 2 heroes. Like FAU-G, the game is very action-centric and offers a great arsenal of weapons.

Players have the option of customizing the character loadout as per the mission or the multiplayer game. With over 10 million downloads, the game has a rating of 4.4 stars on the Google Play Store.

Download it here.

2. Free survival: fire battlegrounds

Image via Google Play

This game is also an exciting title that revolves around shooting and survival like FAU-G. The game offers players a diverse selection of weapons that can be used to eliminate foes.

Players can enjoy the exciting story mode of this game without an internet connection. The offline battle royale combats are thrilling to indulge in.

Download it here.

3. Cover Fire: Offline Shooting Games

Image via Oddman Games (YouTube)

Like FAU-G, this title revolves around shooting and survival. The game offers a challenging story mode, where players have to fight against Tetracorp and complete various missions.

There are also new action modes that players can enjoy. Players can also unlock various weapons like snipers, shooters, etc.

Download it here.

Disclaimer: This list reflects the personal views of the writer. As there are many games available, it is an individual's choice to play one or the other according to his/her preference.

