3 best submachine guns (SMGs) in Free Fire as of 2021

Much of Free Fire's success is credited to the functionality that the game provides. One such key aspect of the game is the array of weapons available.

Free Fire has several types of weapons under the Armory section, and one of the deadliest weapons for close to mid-range combats is the submachine guns.

There are a total of seven SMGs in Free Fire. This article lists some of the best ones to be used by players during battles.

Note: This list is not in any particular order. It is a generalized list of the best SMGs that can help players during matches in Free Fire.

Top 3 SMGs in Free Fire as of 2021

#1 - MP40

MP40 (Image via Garena Free Fire)

The MP40 is a close-range behemoth with a high fire rate of 83 as well as a firing range and a damage rate of 22 and 48.

The MP40 is not beneficial in mid-range combats but is very efficient and stable in close-range combats.

The firearm also has a movement speed of 63 and an initial magazine capacity of 20 rounds.

#2 - Vector

Vector (Image via Garena Free Fire)

The Vector is the newest addition to the Free Fire SMG weapon class. It has a damage rate of 47, a firing rate of 81, and a very agile movement speed of 69.

The weapon has the Akimbo perk, which specifies that two vectors can be used at the same time. It also has a quick reload speed of 62.

This is a very lethal close-combat weapon that can knock down enemies with a couple of shots.

#3 - CG15

CG15 (Image via Garena Free Fire)

The CG15 is completely effective in both close and mid-range assaults. It has a damage rate of 50 along with an impressive fire range of 71 and an accuracy of 60. The gun also has high mobility and agility of 63.

This is the most balanced submachine gun available in the Free Fire SMG class. The only downside of this weapon is that it can carry only 20 rounds of bullets in one magazine clip.

Note: This article reflects the author's opinion, and what may seem the best to one may not be so to someone else.