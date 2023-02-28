3 best teams for Anniversary Cake Event in Cookie Run: Kingdom

While more than a month has passed since Cookie Run: Kingdom's second anniversary, players can still participate and reap rewards from the ongoing Anniversary Party Cake event. It has the fanbase competing to deal increasing amounts of damage to three "bosses," with no upper limit on the amount.

Rewards will be decided at the end of Season 6, which is currently in its last week. This article walks players through the various teams to help them finish strong in this event and earn the maximum number of rewards possible.

How to deal over 1,000,000,000 DMG in Anniversary Party Cake event in Cookie Run: Kingdom

Note: All given Cookie Run: Kingdom teams are capable of dealing more than 1,000,000,000 DMG, given that all Cookies are sufficiently upgraded to Lv. 70-75.

Even if a player's roster is not maxed out, they can still generate very high damage using the given teams, but crossing the one billion mark would require that the Cookies be maxed out.

1) ATK SPD Team

Front: Milky Way Cookie

Milky Way Cookie Middle: Eclair and Captain Caviar Cookie

Eclair and Captain Caviar Cookie Rear: Squid Ink and Rye Cookie

Squid Ink and Rye Cookie Toppings : 5x Searing Raspberry on everyone

: 5x Searing Raspberry on everyone Treasures: Whistle, Squishy Jelly Watch, and Old Pilgrim's Scroll

As the name suggests, this team is very ATK SPD heavy, with Rye Cookie's unique skill being put to good use to synergize this team's DMG efforts. It should be noted that both Rye and Squid Ink's Magic Candy should be built and upgraded to achieve optimum results.

This was the dominant roster in the last season of the event and it continues to be one of the most utilized combinations by the top-ranked Cookie Run: Kingdom players in the event.

2) Periodic DMG Team

Front: Milky Way Cookie

Milky Way Cookie Middle: Poison Mushroom and Captain Caviar Cookie

Poison Mushroom and Captain Caviar Cookie Rear: Squid Ink and Rye Cookie

Squid Ink and Rye Cookie Toppings : 5x Searing Raspberry on everyone

: 5x Searing Raspberry on everyone Treasures: Whistle, Squishy Jelly Watch, and Old Pilgrim's Scroll

The team is exactly the same as the one outlined above, with the only exception being that Eclair is switched out for Poison Mushroom Cookie. The latter has always been a popular character in Cookie Run: Kingdom's PvE game modes with endless DMG setups like Guild Battle. He fits in very well here too, as he has a very high "Extra DMG to Bosses" component in his "Poison Cloud" skill.

He will take up the central DPS role here. Given much of his skill is based on periodic DMG, the entire team takes a more steady approach to the boss battle, as opposed to the previous team's Burst nature.

Both teams will largely offer the same results. As such, whichever option players find to be a better investment for their overall Cookie Run: Kingdom account should be preferred.

3) CRIT Heavy Team

Front: Milky Way Cookie

Milky Way Cookie Middle: Poison Mushroom and Captain Caviar Cookie

Poison Mushroom and Captain Caviar Cookie Rear: Squid Ink and Blackberry Cookie

Squid Ink and Blackberry Cookie Toppings : 5x Searing Raspberry on everyone

: 5x Searing Raspberry on everyone Treasures: Scythe, Squishy Jelly Watch, and Old Pilgrim's Scroll

Blackberry brings over her significant CRIT% buff to earn a spot on this Cookie Run: Kingdom team, essentially doing the same job as Rye did with his considerable ATK SPD buff for the other rosters.

Players are also advised to pull for the 75% CRIT DMG boost temporary buff, along with the 10% DMG Boost every 10 seconds temporary buff, for the best results.

This team is essentially an easier to build option for newer Cookie Run: Kingdom players who can't pull for and build Rye's Magic Candy. This is because Blackberry Cookie is fairly common and doesn't require very significant investment to generate the desired results here.

