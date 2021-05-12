3 best tips to improve headshot accuracy in PUBG Mobile Lite

Headshots are the quickest way to kill enemies in a battle royale game, and it functions the same way in PUBG Mobile Lite.

This toned-down version of PUBG Mobile is intended to be less hardware-intensive and playable on low-end mobile devices, giving the title a much broader reach in the mobile gaming industry.

One of the easiest ways to gain an extra edge over others in the game is to learn how to execute accurate headshots. However, along with headshots, players must also focus on improving their aim accuracy.

Listed below are the three best tips to improve the aim accuracy of players while performing headshots.

How to improve headshot accuracy in PUBG Mobile Lite

#1 - Having a good sensitivity

When looking for headshots in the game, having a good sensitivity setting is essential. It enables players to aim quickly when dragging the crosshair from the body to the head.

The "Camera sensitivity" is responsible for horizontal recoil, and the "ADS sensitivity" is responsible for vertical recoil. So when players tweak these sensitivities to their optimum level, they can help in reducing the recoil of the weapon to the lowest.

When the recoil is lesser, the aim gets better, and players can aim much better while performing headshots.

#2 - Use the gyroscope

High gyroscope sensitivity settings for PUBG Mobile Lite

The gyroscope is very neglected in PUBG Mobile Lite. However, it is one of the most useful attributes of the game. The gyroscope senses device motion and assists players in controlling the recoil accordingly. Hence, it is vital for players to find their best gyroscope settings.

Players should always switch on the "gyroscope sensitivity" for more precise aiming while performing headshots.

#3 - Practice in the arcade modes

Practice in Payload mode in PUBG Mobile Lite

Practicing on the dummy targets on the training grounds is always good, but practicing in the Arcade mode is even better for improving headshot accuracy.

The Arcade mode matches provide players with the real feel of a battle royale match, which boosts the confidence of gamers and prepares them for real battle royale matches.

To get a match-like feel, players should play the Payload mode. Payload mode is an Arcade mode that hosts the same battle royale experience as a Classic match but offers additional features such as helicopters, RPG launchers, etc.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

