3 best tips to use the Maro character in Free Fire

There are plenty of characters in Free Fire, but many players are unaware of utilizing them correctly on the ground to get the maximum benefit.

Maro is the most recent addition to the character segment of the game with a passive ability called Falcon Fervor. It increases damage over distance and assists players in increasing the damage dealt on tagged enemies by one percent.

This skill has so far been underrated, and this article shares some valuable tips to utilize Maro in the best possible way.

Also read: 5 best legendary emotes in Free Fire as of May 2021

What are the best ways to utilize Maro's character in Free Fire?

1) Long-range fights

Maro's ability boosts the damage rate of weapons over long distances (Image via Prigaming/ YouTube)

Maro's skillset favors long-range fights, as his passive skill increases damage over distance. Hence, players who like sniping or prefer taking long-range battles can use this character.

While using snipers, players can double the damage over long distances. With this ability, they can increase the body shot damage of the AWM up to 252.

2) Use Maro while rank pushing

Maro in Free Fire

Squad rank pushing is the best way to utilize Maro's skills.

His ability also offers increased damage to marked enemies. So, if squad members own Shirou or Moco, Maro can deal extra damage to enemies who are tagged by teammates.

Moreover, during rank-pushing, players tend to play safe and avoid close-range fights. Therefore, Maro's skill will be optimum to use in long-range battles.

3) The best choice for skill combinations

Maro's ability can overpower potent characters like Skyler and Wukong when combined with correct character skills.

For example, when combined with Elite Kelly, Maro can inflict 250% damage on enemies over long distances. When paired with Wukong and Hayato, he will be a destruction machine during long-range combats.

Maro's passive ability is best complemented by Shirou or Moco, as they will tag enemies while Maro will cause increased damage to these marked opponents.

Note: These tips solely reflect the individual opinion of the writer. Readers might have different ideas.

Also read: Chrono vs Elite Andrew: Which Free Fire character is better for the Factory Challenge?